CHINAS XI HOSTS SPANISH PREMIER IN BEIJING AMID TRADE WAR WITH US

China's Xi hosts Spanish premier in Beijing amid trade war with US

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday hosted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing amid the raging trade war with the US.

Sanchez is on a two-day visit to China and his third visit to China in as many years. He will also hold bilateral talks with Premier Li Qiang.

The trip comes amid an escalating trade war between the US and China.

Sanchez last week announced a €14.1 billion ($15.5 billion) plan to protect and modernize Spain's economy in response to US tariffs.

Tension between China and the US escalated after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday increased tariffs on Beijing from 84% to 125%.

This rate comes on top of a 20% tariff he imposed earlier, bringing the overall rate on China to 145%.

China also imposed 84% tariffs in retaliation, taking effect on Thursday.

On Thursday, however, Trump said he would "love" to strike a deal with China.