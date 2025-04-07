 Contact Us
News Asia Asian stock markets tumble amid escalating US-China tariff dispute

Asian stock markets tumble amid escalating US-China tariff dispute

Asian markets plunged Monday amid rising US-China trade tensions, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 12.46%—its worst drop in 16 years—after both nations imposed 34% tariffs. Regional indexes, including Japan’s Nikkei and China’s SSE, also posted steep losses, raising fears of a global recession.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published April 07,2025
Subscribe
ASIAN STOCK MARKETS TUMBLE AMID ESCALATING US-CHINA TARIFF DISPUTE

Major Asian stock markets recorded significant losses on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index suffering the steepest decline, as escalating trade tensions between the US and China sparked investor concerns over a potential global recession.

The market turmoil followed China's announcement on Friday of a 34% tariff on US imports -- a direct response to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 34% tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Asia Dow, which tracks leading blue-chip companies across the region, fell 9.25% to 3,636.19 points as of 0631GMT.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 7.68%, closing at 31,187.50 points.

The Hang Seng Index, a key benchmark for Hong Kong's blue-chip stocks, plunged 12.46% to 20,002 points -- marking its worst single-day performance in 16 years.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 8.48% to 3,058.74 points, while India's Sensex index shed 3.76%, closing at 72,531.45.