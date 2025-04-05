North Korean leader inspects special operation units, vows to build strong army

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the training base of the special operation units of the Korean People's Army and stressed strengthening their capabilities is key to building a strong army, state-run media reported Saturday.

Kim, along with other senior military officials, watched the general tactical training and small-arms shooting contest Friday that was conducted by combatants of special operation units under the training program, according to Korean Central News Agency.

"The actual war capability for guaranteeing victory in the war field is bolstered up through intensive training and it is the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country and the people, and the first revolutionary duty for the soldiers with arms to complete the combat preparations," Kim said.

His visit came on the same day the South Korean Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, removing him from office.

Pyongyang did not issue a statement about Yoon's removal.

Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo called for a "watertight readiness" posture against possible provocations allegedly by North Korea after the removal of Yoon.









