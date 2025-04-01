China says parties to Ukraine war still differ on multiple key issues

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said that the parties to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war still differ on a number of key issues amid negotiations mediated by the US over the past month.

"It should also be noted that the causes of the crisis (in Ukraine) are extremely complex, the parties still differ significantly on a number of key issues, and the path to restoring peace is far away," Wang said in an interview with Russian state news agency RIA.

He said that Beijing has been in favor of a political settlement through dialogue and negotiations since the start of the conflict in February 2022, adding that this position corresponds to the "aspirations of the majority of countries in the world community."

Wang drew attention to Russian statements, particularly those by President Vladimir Putin, about Moscow's openness to negotiations on a settlement, and said that there is a tendency toward such peace talks despite the situation on the battlefield being "not easy at all."

The foreign minister recalled the two phone conversations held between Putin and US President Donald Trump, saying that "certain results" have been achieved in terms of the Ukraine war and Moscow-Washington ties.

"A step towards peace, although not that big, is constructive - it is worth taking. Peace cannot be achieved lying down, you need to work and achieve it by working," Wang added.

He went on to express China's readiness to play a constructive role in the settlement together with the international community, particularly highlighting countries of the Global South.

"We advocate eradicating the causes of the crisis through dialogue and negotiations, and ultimately achieving a fair, long-term, binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties involved, which would make it possible to achieve truly lasting peace and stability in Eurasia and throughout the world," he said.





- 'BALANCE OF POWER'

In response to a question on the impact of recent Russia-US talks on international politics, Wang said these steps toward the normalization of relations are "good for stabilizing the balance of power between major powers and instills optimism in a disappointing international situation."

The foreign minister pointed to a growing lack of certainty in the modern world, saying that large countries must act as a "stabilizing factor" under these conditions.

The US and Russia bear a significant share of responsibility in this regard due to their status as permanent UN Security Council members, Wang further added.

"The spirit of the times and the configuration of the world order will depend on the decision made by Moscow and Washington. So this will constantly be in the center of attention of the world community," he said.





