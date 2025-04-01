China holds massive military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’: Report

China on Tuesday launched joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force around Taiwan, according to state media.

The spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command Senior Colonel Shi Yi called the drills a "stern warning and forceful deterrent against Taiwan independence separatist forces," a government statement said.

"The PLA Navy vessels, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong were detected from March 29th and entered into our response zone yesterday," said Taiwan's Defense Ministry on X regarding the Chinese drill.

Taipei noted 19 naval vessels, until 6 a.m. local time (2200GMT), the ministry added.

"We strongly condemn China's irrational provocations. We firmly oppose PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Standing guard at the forefront of freedom and democracy, remain steadfast in defending our territorial sovereignty," said the ministry.





