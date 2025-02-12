JAPAN SEEKS EXEMPTION FROM TRUMPS STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Japan on Wednesday said that they requested the US to exempt Tokyo from 25% tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government made the request through the Japanese Embassy in the US.

Trade Minister Yoji Muto told reporters that they are closely monitoring any possible impact from the latest US tariffs.

"We will take firm and necessary measures while closely monitoring any possible impact on Japanese companies," Muto said.

On Monday, Trump announced a global-level imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.





