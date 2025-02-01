Eighteen Pakistan paramilitaries killed in ambush: police

Eighteen paramilitaries were killed and three others seriously wounded in an attack in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police and local officials told AFP on Saturday.

A vehicle "carrying unarmed Frontier Corps paramilitaries" near the town of Mangochar "came under gunfire from 70 to 80 armed assailants who had blocked the road, killing 17 of the passengers and a paramilitary who came to their aid", a police official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirming reports from local sources.







