Stabbing attack suspect arrested in Japan

Police arrested a suspect on Sunday in a random stabbing attack earlier this week in central Japan that left one person dead and two injured, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The 46-year-old male suspect, identified as Yusuke Yaguchi, was apprehended at his home, 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) east of the crime scene that was in front of the JR Nagano Station on suspicion of the attempted murder of a woman Wednesday who sustained a minor injury in the attack, according to police.

Yaguchi has remained silent since his arrest and the murder weapon used in the attack has yet to be found.

Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, died in the attack and another man was seriously injured.

The suspect fled near the station where the victims were waiting for a bus.









