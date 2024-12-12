South Korea’s Yoon defends his decision to impose martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol defended his attempt to impose martial law in a televised speech Thursday, promising to "fight to the end" despite the opposition legislature's efforts to impeach him.

Yoon said in his address that when he imposed martial law on Dec. 3 and sent hundreds of troops to the National Assembly, he had no intention of upsetting the "constitutional order."

He said he took the action to "save the country" from what he called "anti-state" opposition parties.

According to Yoon, the opposition parties have "paralyzed" the nation by abusing their majority in the Assembly.

He said his conduct did not equate to an "insurrection," as the opposition has claimed, and that it was within his constitutional authority as president.

"I will stand firm, whether I'm impeached or investigated," he said.

"I will fight to the end."

Yoon imposed martial law on the night of Dec. 3, but 190 lawmakers rushed to parliament and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to rescind the decision.

It triggered a political crisis with calls on Yoon to resign, including from his own People Power Party.

The 63-year-old president faces charges of treason and insurrection and has been banned from overseas travel. He can face arrest as well.







