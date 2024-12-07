South Korea’s Yoon apologizes for failed martial law ahead of impeachment vote

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized to the nation Saturday for his failed attempt to implement martial law, hours before an impeachment vote.

"I am deeply sorry and sincerely apologize to citizens who must have been very shocked," Yoon said in a televised address, referring to the "anxiety and inconvenience" faced by South Koreans because of the decree that was issued late Tuesday.

His decision shocked the nation, triggering mass protests that sought his removal from office.

Yoon stressed, however, that there would be no such attempt to reimpose martial law.

"Regarding my term and future political stability measures," Yoon said, "I will entrust these matters" to the ruling People Power Party (PPP).

Yoon was elected in 2022 for a five-year term which ends in 2027.

The 63-year-old president, who is also facing treason charges, emphasized that he would not evade legal and political responsibility.

Yoon imposed martial law at 10.25 p.m. (1325GMT) but announced it was lifted within six hours at 4.27 a.m. Wednesday.

The move was rejected after lawmakers rushed to parliament and voted down his decree.

Six opposition parties later filed an impeachment motion against Yoon which is scheduled to be voted on at around 5 p.m. local time Saturday.

- YOON'S RESIGNATION 'INEVITABLE,' SAYS RULING PARTY CHIEF

The opposition bloc needs support from the PPP to remove Yoon from office.

For a successful impeachment, it needs the support of at least eight additional lawmakers from the PPP to reach the minimum threshold of 200 in the 300-seat parliament.

Of 190 lawmakers who voted down Yoon's martial law decree during an emergency parliament session overnight Tuesday, 18 were from the PPP.

Tuesday was the 17th time since 1948 that South Korea saw martial law.

"This is a situation where the president cannot perform his duties normally," PPP chairman Han Dong-hoon said after Yoon's address.

He added that the president's resignation was "inevitable."



Han had demanded that Yoon's presidential powers be suspended but the PPP said it will oppose an impeachment vote.

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung reiterated his demand that Yoon be ousted.

"There is no other way than the president's immediate resignation … (or) impeachment," he said after Yoon's address.

"This declaration of martial law stemmed from my desperation as president, the final person responsible for state affairs," said Yoon.

The move to impose martial was essentially triggered since the PPP lost its majority in the parliament following general elections in April.

The opposition bloc has launched at least 10 impeachment motions against the Yoon administration since June, including against his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

The administration has not even been able to pass its proposed budget.

"Going forward," Yoon told his nation, "our party and the government will take joint responsibility for state affairs."

Yoon's duties as president will be suspended in case of a successful impeachment motion, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take charge until the South Korean Constitutional Court decides the impeachment motion.

The court will hold a trial of events that led to the impeachment and decide if Yoon should be removed.

It may take up to six months but if the Court confirms Yoon is ousted, presidential elections must be held within 60 days.

If Yoon chooses to resign, it will trigger presidential elections within the next two months.



Lee, the opposition leader, is the top contender for president if elections are called.







- OTHER MEASURES



Soon after Yoon's speech, the PPP chief Han met Prime Minister Han for more than an hour.

The two decided to "communicate closely" and work on the people's livelihood.



In case Yoon survives the impeachment motion, the ruling party may consider a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term by one year to four years.



In addition, more powers may be delegated to the prime minister who is normally picked by the president to lead his Cabinet.



The opposition Democratic Party has, however, said it will re-introduce the impeachment motion in case the opposition bloc fails to oust Yoon later Saturday.



But any such bill cannot be proposed again until the session ends Dec. 9.

The opposition would need to seek a new session since only one impeachment motion is allowed in a session.















