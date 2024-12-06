South Korea’s ruling party calls for suspension of president’s powers

South Korea's ruling party leader said Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol needs to be quickly suspended from exercising his authority, disclosing that Yoon ordered the arrests of key politicians during his failed declaration of martial law.

People Power Party (PPP) chair Han Dong-hoon warned there is a possibility that President Yoon may take another "radical" action similar to his failed martial law declaration if he continues to hold onto presidential power, Yonhap News reported.

"Given the newly revealed facts, I believe it is necessary to promptly suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol from his duties to protect the Republic of Korea and its people," Han said.

He pointed out that it was confirmed on Thursday that President Yoon had directed Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung to arrest key political figures, labeling them as "anti-state" forces, and had even used intelligence resources to carry out the detentions.

He expressed serious concern that such "radical actions" could be repeated if Yoon remains in office, warning that it would place the country at "great risk."

Observers suggest that Han may be signaling his support for an opposition-led impeachment motion against President Yoon, which is set to be voted on during a plenary session on Saturday.

Earlier, Han pledged to mobilize efforts to block the motion's passage, and the PPP had officially decided to oppose it.

The PPP is scheduled to hold an emergency general meeting of its lawmakers later Friday, which is likely to discuss the impeachment motion.

Meanwhile, Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, a six-term PPP lawmaker, became the first member of the ruling party to publicly support Yoon's impeachment.

To pass the motion, a two-thirds majority is required, meaning it would need the backing of at least eight PPP lawmakers.













