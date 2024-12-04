Top presidential staff resign in South Korea after martiala law incident

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's senior presidential staff collectively submitted their resignations following his martial law declaration on Tuesday.

The Presidential Office announced the mass resignation of the chief of staff and senior secretaries to reporters Wednesday morning, Yonhap news agency reported.

Senior officials, including those at the level of chief presidential secretary and above, reportedly met under the leadership of Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk and unanimously agreed to step down.

The resignations come in the wake of the unprecedented martial law declaration, which was quickly overturned by parliament, creating significant political turbulence in South Korea.

Yoon had imposed martial law effective late Tuesday for the first time in 45 years. But 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted down his move, making it obligatory on him to comply with their motion.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed the resolution after Yoon backtracked from his decision to impose martial law, which had been rejected by most lawmakers.









