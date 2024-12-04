China, Philippines offer conflicting accounts on 'dangerous' vessel standoff

China and the Philippines have accused each other of provoking a maritime confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard stated that its vessels encountered a series of aggressive actions by Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels during a routine patrol near Scarborough Shoal early Wednesday.

"The assault targeted the vessel's navigational antennas while it was positioned 16 nautical miles south of Bajo de Masinloc," the Philippines Coast Guard reported.

However, China denied the accusation, claiming that four Philippine vessels attempted to intrude into Chinese territorial waters off Huangyan Dao, with CCG vessels acting lawfully to manage the situation.

"Four Philippine Coast Guard and official vessels attempted to enter China's territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and approached Chinese law enforcement patrol ships in a dangerous manner," Liu Dejun, CCG spokesperson, was quoted by Xinhua News.

This incident follows China's recent submission of nautical charts to the United Nations, outlining its territorial claim over Huangyan Dao, a region China asserts as its own.

"Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory," Beijing declared.

In response, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed two new bills last month targeting the disputed South China Sea. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned these moves, claiming they violated China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the area.

The Philippines and China both have overlapping claims over the resource-rich South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely.