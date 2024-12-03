38 Vietnamese tourists go missing in South Korea

Some 38 Vietnamese tourists have disappeared in South Korea's Jeju Island after arriving in the region last month, local media reported on Tuesday.

A group of 90 tourists arrived in Jeju from Nha Trang, Vietnam, on a chartered VietJet Air flight on Nov. 14, according to the Yonhap news agency, citing Jeju Tourism Organization.

The tourists were scheduled to return on Nov. 17, however, 38 disappeared while the rest of the group boarded the return flight.

South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into the whereabouts of the missing tourists by checking surveillance cameras.

However, according to the immigration office, tourists can stay on the island without a visa for up to 30 days and the missing tourists can legally stay there until Dec. 14.