MAN ATTACKS JAPANS RULING PARTY HEADQUARTERS WITH FIREBOMBS

A man threw several firebombs at the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo this morning, local media reported on Saturday.

The man threw objects believed to be Molotov cocktails in front of the LDP headquarters and crashed a van into a concertina barrier at the nearby prime minister's office, according to Kyodo News.

There have been no reports of injuries, although a police van was damaged in the attack.

Following the incident, police arrested a 49-year-old man named Atsunobu Usuda from Kawaguchi in Saitama province, near Tokyo.

The election campaign in Japan began on Tuesday, with the snap general elections scheduled for October 27.









