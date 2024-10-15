South Korea fires shots after North detonates inter-Korean roads amid rising tensions

South Korea fired gunshots Tuesday after North Korea detonated sections of roads that connect the two Koreas, escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korean military sources.

North Korea detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which serves as the border between the two countries, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing South Korea's military.

The divided Koreas are connected by these key routes—the Gyeongui Line, which links South Korea's western city of Paju to North Korea's Kaesong, and the Donghae Line along the eastern coast.

Last week, North Korea reportedly warned US forces stationed in South Korea that it intended to destroy sections of these inter-Korean roads leading south, marking an unusual escalation in rhetoric.

The latest spike in tensions follows North Korea's accusation that South Korea flew unmanned drones over Pyongyang earlier this month. In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on the situation by defense and security officials on Monday, during which he ordered "immediate military actions."

According to North Korean state media, Kim outlined "immediate military action" plans and provided directives on strengthening the nation's "war deterrent" and exercising "the right to self-defense to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and interests."

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun initially denied any military drone incursions, while the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff later indicated they could not confirm the validity of North Korea's claims.







