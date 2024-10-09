North Korea to cut off transport links to South Korea

North Korea's Army said it will completely cut off roads and railways connected to South Korea starting from Wednesday, and fortify the regions on its side of the border, state media KCNA reported.

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by KCNA that this was a response to war exercises that have been held in South Korea, which it called "the primary hostile state and invariable principal enemy", as well as frequent visits by U.S. strategic nuclear assets in the region.