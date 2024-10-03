Powerful Typhoon Krathon kills 2, injures over 100 in Taiwan

Powerful Typhoon Krathon struck Taiwan, killing two people and injuring more than 100, local media reported Thursday.

The typhoon brought heavy winds and rain, forcing authorities to close schools and offices in all cities and counties for a second consecutive day, the Focus Taiwan website reported.

So far, two people have been killed and 102 injured while two others are missing, said an official.

The heavy winds and rain also left 58,109 households without power, although it was mostly restored, with only 3,490 homes still without electricity, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.

Authorities at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport said that so far, more than 200 passenger and cargo flights have been canceled.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0200GMT), Typhoon Krathon was located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Kaohsiung and moving north-northeast at a speed of 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) per hour, according to the Central Weather Administration.

Private businesses including Taiwan's stock market remained closed Thursday while some cities had already been hit by heavy rainfall since Sunday evening.

Landslides were also reported in some parts of Taiwan which disrupted traffic and blocked roads, according to reports.