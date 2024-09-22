10 people missing as heavy rain continues to lash Japan

Heavy rain continued to batter Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on Sunday, with number of missing people reaching 10, authorities said.

With emergency warnings in place by the Japan Meteorological Agency, authorities said that one person was killed and 10 remained unaccounted for on Saturday after heavy rainfall in Noto peninsula, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

Over 360 millimeters (14.1 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Wajima and 260 mm (10.2 inches) in Suzu cities through early Sunday morning, prompting authorities to launch rescue operations, and searches for missing people in the Noto area.

Heavy rains also triggered river flooding and landslides, cutting off roads and isolating many communities.

Highways and roads were closed in various areas due to the heavy rain.

Authorities warned that the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake that hit the Noto region, has increased the risk of landslides even in case of small rain.

It was the heaviest rain the area has experienced since comparable records became available.

"The number of missing people in the city reached 10," Wajima Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi said.