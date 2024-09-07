North Korea sends more trash balloons, South Korea says

North Korea launched around 190 trash-filled balloons toward South Korea as it resumed its months-long campaign, the latter's military officials said on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea floated the balloons from late Friday to early Saturday morning, and at least 100 landed in the capital and its surrounding Gyeonggi province, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The balloons, according to the JCS, carried scraps of paper and plastic bottles and did not contain any hazardous substances.

Since May, Pyongyang has launched thousands of trash balloons, saying it is response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea.

In response, South Korea's military has been blasting anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers on the border since July 21.