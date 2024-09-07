India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

India conducted a successful launch Friday of an intermediate range ballistic missile, according to the Defense Ministry on Friday.

A statement said the launch of the Agni-4 was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, in eastern India.

"The launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters. It was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

Agni-4 is a nuclear-capable, long-range, surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles).

India conducted an earlier successful launch of the missile.



