Boeing says China will need 8,830 new planes over next 20 years

U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Monday it expects China to need 8,830 new planes through 2043, as the country's aviation industry expands and modernizes to meet growing demand for passenger and cargo air travel.

This compares with its previous 20-year forecast last year when it said Chinese airlines will need to buy 8,560 new commercial planes through 2042. (