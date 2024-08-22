16 killed, over 50 injured in Indian pharma firm explosion

At least 16 people were killed and over 50 others injured in an explosion in a pharma company in southern India, officials said on Wednesday evening.

Pawan Kalyan, the second highest elected official of the Andhra Pradesh state, late on Wednesday night confirmed the death toll in the incident which happened at a pharma company in the Anakapalle district.

Local officials said the pharma reactor exploded at around 2:15 p.m. local time.

State's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed "deep shock" at the incident and said: "Authorities were directed to take all measures to save the lives of those undergoing treatment."

"Assured that the government will stand by the families of the deceased," he wrote on X.