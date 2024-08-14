Cruise ship carrying over 3,000 people catches fire in South Korea

A cruise ship carrying more than 3,000 people caught fire in South Korea on Wednesday.

The Mediterranea, which had anchored at the southern port of Jeju in the Korea Strait, was reported to be ablaze after flames were spotted emerging from the vessel, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The South Korean Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the fire, which has injured three crew members.

The ship had 2,430 passengers and 736 crew members on board. It had departed from Tianjin, China, and was heading to Fukuoka, Japan. However, its forward journey may be delayed until the investigation is completed.















