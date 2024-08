At least 30 dead, 35 others missing due to heavy rains in China

People walk outside a shopping mall during a rain shower in Beijing on July 31, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 30 people were confirmed dead while 35 others went missing after heavy rains in central China, state media quoted authorities as saying on Thursday.

The heavy rains were brought by Typhoon Gaemi in Zixing, central Hunan province.

Authorities have launched massive search and rescue operations.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in parts of China in recent weeks, causing damages to life and property worth millions of dollars.