At least 11 killed as bridge collapses in northwest China

At least 11 victims were killed after part of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province collapsed, according to state media on Saturday.

The bridge in Zhashui County, Shangluo City collapsed around 8.40 p.m. local time Friday from sudden heavy rain and flash floods, the provincial publicity department reported.

Rescue teams have recovered five vehicles from a river as efforts continue to reach survivors.