 Contact Us
News Asia China says it opposes all forms of interference in internal affairs

China says it opposes all forms of interference in internal affairs

"Some countries maintain so-called ties with Taiwan, we urge them to do things that are in line with their long-term interests," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing.

Reuters ASIA
Published June 06,2024
Subscribe
CHINA SAYS IT OPPOSES ALL FORMS OF INTERFERENCE IN INTERNAL AFFAIRS

China firmly opposes all forms of interference in other countries' internal affairs, said a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Pacific island nation of Palau expects China to attempt to meddle in a national election later this year over its recognition of Taiwan, President Surangel Whipps Jr. said in an interview with Reuters.

"Some countries maintain so-called ties with Taiwan, we urge them to do things that are in line with their long-term interests," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing.