2 people killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon: Report

Two people were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media.

The Lebanese official National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone struck the town of Odaisseh, leaving two people dead.

It added that the Israeli army carried out heavy artillery shelling overnight on villages and areas in southern Lebanon.

On Monday, Hezbollah reported that six fighters were killed in confrontations with the Israeli army, bringing its death toll to 308 since Oct. 8.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,640 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.







G