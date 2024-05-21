Man kills 3 in China knife attack

At least three people were killed and two others injured on Monday in a knife attack in central China, state media reported.

The incident was reported in a park in the Chenzhou city of the central Hunan province, said police, who detained a 35-year-old suspect with the last name Huang.

Police are investigating the incident while the situation of the two injured is said to be "stable."

This is the second such reported incident this month in China.

Early this month, two people were killed, while 21 others were injured in a similar attack on a hospital in China's southwestern Yunnan province.

COAL MINE ACCIDENT



Meanwhile, a coal mine accident resulted in the death of five people in the country's northeastern Heilongjiang province.

The accident, caused by leakage of liquid carbon dioxide, was reported in the Xing'an coal mine on Monday night when nine people were trapped.

Four of the miners were rescued while five lost their lives.