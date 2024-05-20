Yemen’s Houthis launch ant-ship ballistic missile over Gulf of Aden: US

Yemen's Houthi group launched an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) over the Gulf of Aden, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

"There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or merchant vessels," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," it added.

The Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation earlier this year of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.









