Shehbaz Sharif set to become new Pakistan prime minister

Shehbaz Sharif was set to become Pakistan's new prime minister on Sunday as political uncertainty and daunting economic challenges await the new government.



Pakistan's parliament was set to vote on a new premier following general elections on February 8.



Shehbaz Sharif is the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.



He emerged a joint candidate of at least six political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari.



No political party won the 134 seats required to form a government alone.



The alliance has already proved its numerical superiority during the election of the speaker of lower house, securing 199 votes.



A candidate needs 169 votes in the 336-member lower house of parliament to be elected as prime minister. The vote is scheduled for 11 am (0600 GMT).



The Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) of jailed leader Imran Khan has nominated Omar Ayub Khan.



In 2022, Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan and led Pakistan's government for around 16 months.



Poor economic management during the stint inflicted sever dent on the PTI's popularity ahead of the elections, though the party says it has sacrificed politics and saved the country from default.



Sharif has vowed his government will improve the economy to give relief to the masses and not to seek revenge from his opponents.



The February 8 elections Pakistan, a coup-prone nuclear power, were marred by rigging allegations, suspected military meddling and sporadic violence in the run-up to the polls.



Imran Khan's PTI has already kicked off street protest against the alleged rigging.



