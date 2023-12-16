US destroyer downs drones launched by Houthis in Red Sea

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer shot down 14 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea on Saturday, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"In the early morning hours of December 16 (Sanna time) the U.S. Arliegh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64), operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," read the statement.

"The UAS were assessed to be one-way attack drones and were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries. Regional Red Sea partners were alerted to the threat."





