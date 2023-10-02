 Contact Us
2 children killed in ordnance explosion in northern Afghanistan

Published October 02,2023
At least two children were killed and another injured when an unexploded ordnance detonated in northern Afghanistan, state media reported on Monday.

The incident, the latest in a series of similar accidents, took place in the Darzab district of Jawzjan province, which borders neighboring Turkmenistan, on Sunday, Bakhtar news agency reported, citing local officials.

Children in war-torn Afghanistan often come across unexploded ordnance while collecting scrap metal to sell to support their families.