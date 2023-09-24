News Asia 13 patients lose eyesight in Pakistan after fake injection

13 patients lose eyesight in Pakistan after fake injection

Pakistani authorities have initiated investigations into the presence of counterfeit and contaminated medicines following reports that a locally manufactured injection caused blindness in over a dozen patients, specifically 13 diabetes patients in the central Punjab province who experienced vision loss after receiving the injection.

DPA ASIA Published September 24,2023 Subscribe

Pakistani authorities have launched investigations into the prevalence of counterfeit and contaminated medicines after a locally manufactured injection apparently caused blindness in over a dozen patients.



At least 13 diabetes patients who were administered a locally manufactured injection to address retinal damage in the central Punjab province have reported loss of vision.



"A five-member committee is probing the matter and sale of the injection has been banned in the province," Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram told dpa on Sunday.



He said that it was "too early to say that someone will lose their eyesight" as a result of the jab.



Akram said that a case has been registered against the drug suppliers and a wider crackdown has been launched against the production of fake medicines.



According to Geo News, at least 40 people from Lahore and Kasur districts were administered the injection at private clinics. Some of the patients underwent surgery and regained their eyesight.



Counterfeit and contaminated drugs are widespread in Pakistan, and many suffer medical consequences as a result.



In 2012, counterfeit medicine was linked to at least 120 deaths among heart patients.









