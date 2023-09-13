Tragic road accident : 11 people die in Western India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, confirming the death toll, said the accident happened in the State's Bharatpur district "between a bus and a trailer" and the casualties involved devotees who had come on a religious pilgrimage from the Gujarat state.

"Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Local news broadcaster NDTV said 12 other people were also injured. It quoted a survivor as saying the bus driver and some passengers were standing behind the bus-which had broken down-when the speeding truck rammed into the bus.

Announcing compensation for the victims, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the road accident "very sad," according to a statement from Modi's office.