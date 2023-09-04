Corruption charges dropped against Malaysian deputy premier

A Malaysian court on Monday dropped corruption charges against deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, state media said.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted Ahmad Zahid, who was facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering, a "discharge not amounting to an acquittal," state news agency Bernama reported. He pleaded not guilty in all cases.

Justice Datuk Sequerah made the ruling after prosecution decided to halt the case and investigate the case in depth.

"My family and I are grateful to God because the court decided to drop the 47 charges against me," Ahmad Zahid told reporters outside the court.

The deputy premier faced corruption charges including misappropriation of funds of his charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi. He was charged in 2018 and the trial began on Nov. 18, 2019.













