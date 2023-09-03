China says it’s willing to resolve maritime disputes with neighbors

China says it is willing to resolve "through dialogue" the simmering maritime disputes with neighboring countries.

"China is always willing to resolve differences through dialogue with relevant countries and seek effective ways to manage the maritime situation," Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi was quoted as saying by local English daily Global Times on Sunday.

Wang was addressing at the Global Town Hall 2023 via video link on Saturday.

His remarks came days after China released its new map "China Standard Map Edition 2023," triggering reactions from many neighboring nations, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and India.

The map of China's famous U-shaped line racks up about 90% of the South China Sea, one of the world's most contested waterways and a source of over $3 trillion in trade annually.

"Attempts by certain forces outside the region to undermine peace in the South China Sea will not succeed," Wang further said.

Drawing a parallel to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said the Ukraine crisis "must never" be repeated in Asia, and that regional security should be promoted through dialogue and cooperation.

Malaysia said on Wednesday it does not recognize Beijing's claims in the disputed South China Sea as outlined in the new Chinese map.

It said the map encompasses Malaysia's maritime areas and the map "has no binding effect on Malaysia," said the Southeast Asian nation's Foreign Ministry.

New Delhi has said Beijing claiming "Indian territories is an old habit of China."

Vietnam has said that the issuance of the map as well as China's "nine-dash line" claim shows a violation of its sovereignty.

Taiwan, which China considers as its "breakaway province," also protested the new map. Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.













