China says wants to 'strengthen mutual trust' with Vatican, after Pope message

China on Friday said it was looking to "strengthen mutual trust" with the Vatican, after the pope sent "greetings of good wishes" to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people.

"China is ready to continue working with the Vatican... to engage in constructive dialogue, enhance understanding, strengthen mutual trust," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing, adding Beijing would "promote the process of improving relations between the two sides".