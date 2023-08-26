10 dead in train fire mishap in southern India

At least 10 people were killed and several injured in a fire accident that broke out inside a stationary railways compartment in southern India, officials said Saturday.

A Southern India Railways statement confirmed the deaths which took place at the Madurai Yard in Southern Tamil Nadu state. It said an "illegal gas cylinder" led to the fire.

Officials said a fire was reported in a "private coach" early Saturday and fire service personnel immediately reached the site.

"The passengers in the private coach/individual have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and has caused the fire," it said.

The company said passengers are not allowed to carry inflammable materials like gas cylinders.