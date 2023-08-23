China conducts patrol around disputed islands

China on Wednesday said its coast guard conducted patrol around disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) 2502 fleet "patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Islands on Wednesday," the CCG said in a statement.

"It is a rights-safeguarding patrol carried out by the Coast Guard in accordance with the law," the CCG said in a statement to broadcaster CGTN.

The uninhabited islets, controlled by Tokyo and known as Senkaku Islands in Japan, and claimed by China as Diaoyu Islands, continue to cause tension between the two countries.









