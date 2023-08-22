Japan to begin dumping of Fukushima cooling water on Thursday

Japan will begin discharging treated cooling water from the ruins of the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea from Thursday, the government in Tokyo has said.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the announcement on Tuesday after meeting with relevant cabinet ministers.



The prime minister said releasing the water into the Pacific is a matter that "cannot be postponed."



Japan's nuclear regulatory authority had recently given the green light for the release. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), dumping the water does not pose any danger to humans or the environment.



Japan's fishing associations, however, fear that the reputation of their products will be further damaged. Neighbouring countries including China are also opposed to Japan's plans.



Hisayo Takada of the environmental group Greenpeace Japan said the government had ignored the concerns of fishermen, citizens and the international community.



"We are deeply disappointed and outraged by the Japanese Government's announcement to release water containing radioactive substances into the ocean," he said.



"Instead of acknowledging the flaws in the current decommissioning plan, the ongoing nuclear crisis, and the massive amount of public funds required, the Japanese government intends to restart more nuclear reactors despite evidence of major earthquakes and safety risks," Takada said in a statement.



The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered core meltdowns in 2011 as a result of an earthquake and tsunami.



The reactors, though shut down, still have to be cooled with water stored in tanks.



Because they are running out of space, the water is supposed to be piped into the ocean through a 1-kilometre long tunnel.



It will be filtered and diluted with seawater beforehand.



Disposing of the 1.3 million tonnes of water is expected to take 30 years.



