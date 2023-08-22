Japan says North Korea is planning new satellite launch

The Japanese government on Tuesday said that North Korea was preparing to attempt a new satellite launch in the coming days.



The government in Tokyo said it has been notified that Pyongyang intends to launch a satellite into space between August 24 and 31.



Pyongyang had first attempted to launch what it called a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on May 31, but it failed.



Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the relevant authorities to analyse North Korea's plan. Japan plans to coordinate with Washington and Seoul to urge Pyongyang not to proceed with the launch.



Space and long-range missiles are largely based on the same technology, according to experts.



The United States, Japan and South Korea condemned the failed launch in May, accusing Pyongyang of using technology directly related to its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme.



North Korea is prohibited from testing ballistic missiles by UN resolutions. Depending on their design, such missiles can be equipped with one or more nuclear warheads.



According to information from the Japanese government, North Korea intends to designate three maritime danger zones - two located west of the Korean Peninsula and the third east of the Philippine island of Luzon, the Kyodo news agency reported. The three areas are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.



