Chinese concern in Brent oil

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, which closed at $86.81 on Friday, decreased by 1.17% to $85.79 as of 09:06 today compared to the closing price. At the same moment, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was traded at $82.16 per barrel.

The drop in prices was influenced by concerns about the Chinese economy and the strengthening of the dollar. The dollar index, which began the new week with an increase, rose to 102.8 today, reaching its highest level in the past month.

The appreciation of the US dollar against other currencies makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This situation leads to reduced purchases and lower prices.

According to data released last week in China, there was a decline in the import of major industrial raw materials in July, indicating fragility in the economic recovery in the country.

Data from the General Administration of Customs of China showed a decrease in imports of key industrial commodities like crude oil, iron, steel, copper, and coal in the first 7 months of the year. China is the world's largest importer of these commodities.

Furthermore, in the US, the world's largest consumer of oil, the producer inflation in July came in above expectations, continuing to pressure oil prices by increasing inflation concerns.

According to experts, the producer inflation report for July, which indicates the ongoing fight against inflation by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), has set the stage for a new interest rate increase decision by the Fed.

Investors are focusing on statements from Fed officials regarding the next monetary policy step and on the minutes of the Fed's meeting scheduled to be released on Wednesday.