Heavy rains plunge South Koreans into darkness

Heavy rains plunged hundreds of homes into darkness while around 134 people were evacuated in South Korea on Friday.

Around 4,000 households are in darkness across the nation, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported Friday.

In the capital Seoul alone, the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said, some 2,000 households are without electricity.

Heavy rains uprooted trees which fell over high-voltage power lines affecting electricity supplies, it added.

Authorities restored electricity in many regions while restoration work is still going on.



















