Global community urged to reassess fundamental approach to Myanmar

Published June 21,2023
The international community must reassess its fundamental approach to the crisis in Myanmar, a United Nations expert said on Wednesday.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said there had been zero progress on implementing ASEAN's five-point peace plan, which was agreed with Myanmar's military leaders after they seized power in a 2021 coup.

The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country.

He added that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must not invite Myanmar's military personnel to high-level diplomatic meetings, or risk moving backwards by extending a sense of legitimacy to the junta.

Andrews was speaking in Jakarta.

Myanmar's generals have been barred from ASEAN leaders' meetings, but Thailand this week hosted separate talks aimed at re-engaging the junta. The meeting was shunned by key ASEAN countries.