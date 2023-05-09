15 dead in central India as bus falls into river

At least 15 people died and over 20 others were injured when a bus they were traveling in plunged into a river in central India on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to authorities in the state of Madhya Pradesh, the incident took place in the Kharagone district when the bus fell from a bridge.

"Around 8.40 am, a bus crashed (into the) railing of a bridge (and fell into) a dry river. Reports of death of 15 people is there. 20-25 people are injured," Narottam Mishra, the state's home minister, said in a tweet.

He said the injured had been shifted to the hospital for treatment. "The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident," he added.

Soon after the incident, officials launched a rescue operation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the incident.





















