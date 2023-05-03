3 injured after earthquakes shake southwestern China

Southwestern China was hit by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, hours after an earlier quake in the region resulted in three injuries, local media reported.

The earlier 5.2 magnitude tremor jolted Baoshan city in Yunnan province on Tuesday night, with English-language daily Global Times reporting three minor injuries.

Xingwen county in the neighboring Sichuan province was hit by the second earthquake, with no casualties so far, reported state broadcaster CGTN, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.