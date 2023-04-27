Pakistan reiterates support to China amid Taiwan tension

Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its support for China on Taiwan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, their first contact since the latter took office last month.

Sharif congratulated Li and reiterated Pakistan's "unstinting" support to Beijing's "one-China" policy, as well as its stance on Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea, his office said in a statement.

"As all-weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciated China's peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability, and was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernization and rejuvenation," he added.

The Pakistani premier also thanked his Chinese counterpart for China's "principled position" on the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

Li, for his part, "praised Pakistan's support for China and reaffirmed his country's continuing support to Pakistan's national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times," said the Chinese premier.

Beijing sees Taiwan as its own territory and criticizes high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders.

Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949, enjoying full diplomatic relations with 13 nations.

China recently held military exercises around Taiwan after its president, Tsai Ing-wen, met in Los Angeles US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Indicating an increase in interaction with the US, Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director Tsai Ming-yen Wednesday told lawmakers that the island nation had "upgraded its computers to exchange real-time intelligence with the 'Five Eyes' alliance of the US, Canada, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand."

Besides political and military support, China has supported Pakistan financially, rolling over earlier loans and approving new financial packages.

Pakistan is currently under severe stress due to low foreign reserves and high inflation.

The country's army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, is currently on a four-day official visit to Beijing.







