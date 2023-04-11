Taiwan president slams 'irresponsible' China military drills as navy vessels remain around Taiwan

China's military exercises have caused instability in Taiwan and the region and are irresponsible acts for a major country, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on Facebook after Beijing ended three days of drills around the island.

China began the war games on Saturday after Tsai returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China, which warned the U.S. not to allow Tsai to visit or meet McCarthy, has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically governed island under Beijing's control. Taiwan's government strongly disputes China's claims and repeatedly denounced the drills.

Writing on her Facebook page shortly before midnight on Monday, Tsai said that as president, "I represent my county to the world", and that her visits abroad including stops in the United States are not new and what Taiwan's people expect.

"However, China used this to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region. This is not a responsible attitude for a major country in the region," she said.

China simulated precision attacks and blockades of Taiwan during the drills, sending up dozens of fighter jets and bombers.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that on Monday, 91 Chinese military aircraft flew in missions around the island.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency said that was a record, though the ministry said it could not verify whether that was the case.

Tsai said that Taiwan's armed forces and coast guard reacted calmly and professionally, and she thanked everyone involved.

"Although China's military exercises have come to an end, the nation's military and national security team will continue to stick to their posts and defend the country," she added.

NAVY SHIPS

Eight Chinese vessels were still operating in waters around Taiwan on Tuesday, the self-governing island's defence ministry said, after three days of naval exercises concluded.



"We will continue to keep a close watch on the movements," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence tweeted.



Of these, 54 of the aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's south-western and south-eastern air space.



Meanwhile, 12 People's Liberation Army Navy vessels had been spotted around Taiwan on Monday



China's Eastern Command said the exercises served as a warning to the independence forces in Taiwan and foreign interference.



Taiwan's legislature on Tuesday urged Chinese authorities to immediately stop intimidation of force against Taiwan. It also calls on the international community to jointly condemn China.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-ruled democracy part of its territory.