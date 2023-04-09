China military continuing drills around Taiwan, simulating strikes

China's military was continuing drills encircling Taiwan, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

The military has carried out simulated precision strikes on key targets on the island and surrounding waters, the broadcaster said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills for "multi-target precision strikes".

Taiwan's defence ministry separately said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 58 aircraft around the island, as China staged war games for a second day.

The ministry said it was monitoring Chinese military "movements through (a) joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system", adding the warplanes detected until 12 pm local time (0400 GMT) included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.